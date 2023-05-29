During the post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on ticket sales and revenue for AEW All In later this summer. The event happens on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Khan said: ““For ticket sales, I haven’t released a new figure yet, but this will be the first time I’ve said it. I think we’re roughly at 65,000. It’s very exciting We’re well over the $8 million mark, with the exchange rate, sometimes that changes with pounds, so when I say that, I mean $8 million dollars, going on a $9 million gate that we’re closing in on. It’s very, very exciting for the company. It’s a huge, huge milestone. It’s by far the biggest gate in the history of AEW and it’s one of the biggest gates in the history of pro wrestling. It’s, I believe, the largest gate ever in England for pro wrestling and soon we will close in and have the biggest gate ever in the UK, period, for professional wrestling, if the record was set in Wales. […] 8.1? Oh, so we’ve set te record. We did it. Biggest ever in the UK. Thank you. We’re well over $8.1 [million]. ”

He added that his initial goal for the event was between 50,000 and 60,000 tickets sold and they are now well over that amount.

