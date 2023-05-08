wrestling / News
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Double or Nothing, Sales Slow In Last Month
WrestleTix reports that AEW Double or Nothing is currently at 69% capacity, although ticket sales have been slow this past month. On April 5, the show sold 6,585 tickets. The latest update reveals that 6,807 have been sold. That means in a month, the show moved 222 tickets.
There are currently 3,065 tickets left with the current setup. You can see the April and May updates below.
AEW: Double or Nothing 05.28
SUN MAY 28, 2023 – 4:00 PM
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas NV
Available Tickets => 3,287
Current Setup => 9,872
Tickets Distributed => 6,585 pic.twitter.com/ZFkgH0WYVJ
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) April 5, 2023
AEW: Double or Nothing
SUN MAY 28, 2023 – 4:00 PM
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas NV
Available Tickets => 3,065
Current Setup => 9,872
Tickets Distributed => 6,807 pic.twitter.com/wLmrL63oao
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 8, 2023
