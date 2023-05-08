wrestling / News

Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Double or Nothing, Sales Slow In Last Month

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

WrestleTix reports that AEW Double or Nothing is currently at 69% capacity, although ticket sales have been slow this past month. On April 5, the show sold 6,585 tickets. The latest update reveals that 6,807 have been sold. That means in a month, the show moved 222 tickets.

There are currently 3,065 tickets left with the current setup. You can see the April and May updates below.

