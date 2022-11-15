Update on Ticket Sales For AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear takes place on Saturday, and a new report has an update on ticket sales. WrestleTix reports that as of this afternoon, 10,665 out of 11,953 tickets have been sold. It was further noted that two sections possibly opened on the hard camera side and if they did, they likely sold fast. If they sold, then it would be 11,425 out of 12,713 tickets sold.

Full Gear takes place on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.