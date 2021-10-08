Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Full Gear

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets for AEW Full Gear at the Target Center in Minneapolis sold over 8,000 tickets on the first day of sale and is currently at 9,134 tickets out. The venue has a capacity of just over 13,000. Full Gear happens on November 13.

Meanwhile, Rampage in the same building on the night before has 5,491 tickets out. It’s possible the show will sell out, even though Minneapolis has typically been a weaker market for AEW and a stronger one for WWE. There are currently 943 tickets on the secondary market with a get-in price of $52.