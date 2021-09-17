wrestling / News

Update on Ticket Sales For AEW Return to Chicago In November

September 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously noted, AEW will return to Chicago on November 24 for a taping of Dynamite and Rampage. The pre-sale happened yesterday and according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show has already sold 4,000 tickets. The show officially went on sale today and since the building holds 7,000, it’s expected to sell out or come close.

