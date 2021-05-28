Update On Ticket Sales For AEW’s Return To Live Touring

As previously reported, AEW has opened up over 2,100 new seats for the July 7th taping of Dynamite at the Knight Center in Miami. This is due to local ticket regulation rules changing.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that almost all of the first 1,250 sold immediately, although the company now has to push ticket sales again after initially selling out.

The July 14th episode in Cedar Rapids (outside of Austin, TX) has sold nearly 3,500 and there are less than 600 left. The July 21st episode in Garland, Texas has sold over 3,300 tickets with a 5,100-seat capacity. WWE is running that market with a PPV and an episode of RAW the week before, so that would likely slow down sales for that particular AEW show.