Update On Ticket Sales For Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory and Subsequent TV Tapings
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets for Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV are close to selling out. The event happens at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, which holds 800 fans. However, the TV tapings on the later days are not selling as well.
The show will air at 10 PM ET on PPV. It will be available on Youtube PPV, one of the first live sports events to be available on the service. It will be $39.99 in the US, $29.99 in Canada and $19.99 in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Germany and other countries. There will be a second feed with Sami Callihan on commentary.
