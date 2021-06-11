Update on Ticket Sales For July Episodes of Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated numbers for AEW ticket sales of live episodes of Dynamite in July.

The taping in Miami on July 7 has sold just under 2,900 of 4,600 available.

The taping in Cedar Park, TX (Austin) on July 14 has sold 3,800 out of 4,400 available.

The taping in Garland, TX (Dallas) on July 21 has sold 3,600 of 5,200 available.