wrestling
Update On Ticket Sales For Major WWE Shows In September
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updates on ticket sales for WWE’s two major shows in September, including Smackdown in Madison Square Garden and Extreme Rules.
Smackdown on September 10, which will also feature wrestlers from RAW, currently has 9,489 tickets out. There are 1,248 tickets available on the secondary market with a $57 get-in price. Extreme Rules on September 26 in Columbus, OH has 6,257 tickets out, with 4,700 paid. There are 2,002 tickets on the secondary market.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Weighs In On Part-Timers in WWE, Says CM Punk Wasn’t As Over As Cena or Rock
- Impact Reportedly Interested In Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, Other Company Also Interested
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Vader At WWE SummerSlam 1996, Michaels Stopping Vader’s Main Event Push
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train