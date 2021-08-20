Update On Ticket Sales For Major WWE Shows In September

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updates on ticket sales for WWE’s two major shows in September, including Smackdown in Madison Square Garden and Extreme Rules.

Smackdown on September 10, which will also feature wrestlers from RAW, currently has 9,489 tickets out. There are 1,248 tickets available on the secondary market with a $57 get-in price. Extreme Rules on September 26 in Columbus, OH has 6,257 tickets out, with 4,700 paid. There are 2,002 tickets on the secondary market.