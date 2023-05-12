wrestling / News
Update on Ticket Sales For NJPW Resurgence, Mercedes Mone Helps Sales
May 12, 2023
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mercedes Mone has seemingly helped the ticket sales for NJPW Resurgence next weekend. The show has 1,774 tickets out currently. Another 500 was sold after the announcement that Mone would appear.
It should also be noted that Jon Moxley was also announced for the show.
