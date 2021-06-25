Update on Ticket Sales For Summerslam and Other Upcoming WWE Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for multiple WWE events, including Summerslam in Las Vegas on August 21.

The PPV, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium, sold most of its tickets during the presale and there are currently 36,800 tickets out between sales and “a few thousand business trades.” The venue is currently set up to hold 41,661. A few thousand of those seats are blocked off until the current amount sells out.

RAW on August 2 in Chicago has sold 7,700 tickets so far.

RAW on August 16 in San Antonio has sold 4,600.

Smackdown on August 26 in North Little Rock has sold 2,500.

Smackdown on September 3 in Jacksonville has sold 3,000.

A WWE event on July 24 in Pittsburgh has sold 5,300.