Update on Ticket Sales For This Year’s AEW All Out

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out HP SS Image Credit: AEW

Two weeks after All In, All Elite Wrestling will present AEW All Out on September 6 from Chicago. The card is already shaping up with five matches announced. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, there are currently 6,022 tickets out for the event. This is behind the pace of previous All Out events.

It was also noted that AEW is offering two-for-one tickets for Collision the night before. AEW is also offering discounts for the PPV itself.

