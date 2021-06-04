Update On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Tapings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the ticket sales for upcoming AEW Dynamite tapings as the company is going back to live touring in July.

Tonight’s Dynamite at Daily’s Place was originally set for social distancing seating with limited seats on sale. Due to how the tickets are sold as three-pack orders (June 4, June 26 and June 30), the exact number is unknown. However, they were 140 tickets short of selling out earlier this week and since it’s a Friday night, it is likely it will sell out. The only seats being sold are for the 100 section and those that are on camera. While it will be fewer than last week, they’ll be packed closer together.

Meanwhile, the official return to touring happens on July 7 with an episode of Dynamite in Miami. More tickets were put on sale this week and so far 2,750 have sold of a total 4,561 available. The taping had initially sold out of the 1,250 available but after Miami changed local codes for indoor arenas, more tickets were put up for sale.

The Dynamite episode at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (greater Austin area) on July 14 has sold 3,600 out of 4,151 available. That will also likely sell out.

An exact number wasn’t given, but tickets for the July 21 episode in Dallas have also been selling in the last week.