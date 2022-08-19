Update On Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago. That event happens on September 4 at the NOW Arena. There are currently 7,732 tickets out. There are 974 tickets left, part of a combo with that week’s Dynamite and Rampage. All of the individual tickets left. With two weeks left, that show will likely sell out.

Next week’s Dynamite in Cleveland currently has 3,846 tickets out, but that may increase after the Punk vs. Moxley announcement.

Dynamite in Chicago on August 31 has 5,537 tickets out.

Rampage in Chicago on September 2 has 4,836 tickets out.

Dynamite in Buffalo on September 7 has 4,509 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on September 14 has 2,920 tickets out.

Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 21 has 10,009 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on September 28 has 3,554 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on October 5 has 1,792 tickets out.

Rampage in Washington, DC on October 7 has 1,669 tickets out.