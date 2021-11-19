Update on Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Shows, Next Week’s Dynamite is Sold Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Thanksgiving edition of AEW Dynamite. That event is sold out with 7,030 and has been sold out for weeks.

Dynamite in Duluth, GA on December 1 has 4,874 tickets out.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on December 8 has 8,375 tickets out.

Dynamite in Garland, TX on December 15 has 3,984 tickets out. It will likely end up lower than the July show from the same venue.

Dynamite at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 22 has 3,651 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ has 5,891 tickets out. This is also lower than the first event at that venue, as well as the highest pricing of tickets the company has done so far.