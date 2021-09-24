Update On Ticket Sales For Upcoming Episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale information for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage through the remainder of 2021.

The recently announced episode of Rampage at the Chaifetz Center in St. Louis on November 5 currently has 4,230 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rochester, NY on September 29 has 6,374 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on October 6 has 5,382 tickets out, which is less than this week’s episode of Smackdown in the same location.

October 15 and 16 in Miami, with live editions of Rampage and Dynamite, has 1,352 and 2,003 tickets out, respectively at the Knight Center.

Dynamite in Chicago at the WinTrust Arena on November 24 is 400 short of capacity, so it will sell out. There are 6,343 tickets out.

Dynamite on December 8 at the UBS Arena in Long Island has sold 6,583 tickets so far.