Update on Ticket Sales For Upcoming Episodes of AEW Dynamite, Including NYC Debut

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, which includes the upcoming debut in New York City for Dynamite Grand Slam.

There are currently 3,246 tickets out for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Houston. There are 3,279 tickets out for the following week in Milwaukee. The two shows at the NOW Arena in Chicago during All Out week have over 5,000 tickets out each, with 5,022 for Dynamite on September 1 and 5,069 for Rampage on September 3.

The September 15 episode of Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey has 11,035 tickets out, with only 850 remaining. Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium has 17,015 tickets out, with 1,600 left. The get-in price for Newark is $38 and the NYC price is $44.