Update on Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale information for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown.

Tonight’s Smackdown from Ontario, CA has 7,658 tickets out and 151 tickets away from a sell out as of last night. It will definitely be sold out by the time the show airs tonight.

A house show in Rio Rancho, NM tomorrow night has 3,457 tickets out.

A house show in El Paso on Sunday has 5,822 tickets out.

RAW on Monday from Sacramento, CA has 6,589 tickets out.

Smackdown next Friday in Wichita has 3,800 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Brooklyn on November 21 has 7,656 tickets out.

RAW at the UBS Arena in Long Island on November 29 has 2,837 tickets out. WWE recently announced that Roman Reigns will be on the show in order to try to increase the number.

RAW in St. Paul, MN on December 13 has 2,030 tickets out.

Finally, RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on December 17 has only had a presale so far, but tickets go on sale this week. It’s expected to get over 7,000. The last show in the venue, an episode of RAW on August 2, had 12,629 in attendance with 11,000 paid.