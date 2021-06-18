Update On Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Ticket Sales

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated numbers of ticket sales for upcoming WWE events once the company resumes live touring in July. WWE considers sales an overall success, as twenty of the 26 shows on sale, after 12 hours of being on sale, were above what they were the last time in a given market for a similar show. It was also noted that some cities, particularly in Florida, were down.

Money in the Bank in Fort Worth on July 18 is currently open to 9,919 people and there are only 383 tickets left, meaning the event will sell out. It has a $61 get-in price on the secondary market.

The July 23 episode of Smackdown in Cleveland is doing well in the secondary market with a $93 get-in price. There aren’t a lot of seats left, but they have floor available, as well as 30% of the 100s and 50% of the 200s.

July 24 in Pittsburgh, a house show, is currently at 4,300.

July 31 in Milwaukee, another house show, has sold around 1,000 to 1,500.

The August 2 episode of RAW in Chicago has sold around 6,300.

August 5 in Detroit, a house show, sold around 1,500.

The August 6 episode of Smackdown in Tampa has sold around 1,500.

The August 7 house show in Estero, Florida, has sold 2,000.

The August 9 episode of RAW in Orlando has sold 4,000.

The August 13 episode of Smackdown in Tulsa has sold 3,000.

The August 14 house show in Charlotte has sold around 2,000.

The August 15 house show in Columbia, South Carolina, has sold around 1,100.

The August 16 episode of RAW in San Antonio has sold 4,500.

The August 20 episode of Smackdown in Phoenix has sold 4,200.

The August 22 house show in Denver has sold 2,200.

There are only a few hundred seats left for the August 23 episode of RAW in San Diego, but they are only selling floor seats and two-thirds of the 100s.

The August 27 episode of Smackdown in North Little Rock has sold around 700.

The August 30 episode of RAW in Oklahoma City has sold 2,200.

The September 3 episode of Smackdown in Jacksonville has sold around 1,000.

The September 6 episode of RAW in Miami has sold 1,600.

The three highest secondary market prices are Cleveland and the AEW/wWE shows in Garland/Dallas, which are all over $90. Summerslam is currently $56.