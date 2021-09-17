Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Extreme Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, WWE Extreme Rules in Columbus, Ohio has 7,628 tickets out with just over 6,000 paid. The secondary market get-in price is $40. The event happens on September 26. The current lineup includes:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits