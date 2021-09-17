wrestling / News
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Extreme Rules
September 17, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, WWE Extreme Rules in Columbus, Ohio has 7,628 tickets out with just over 6,000 paid. The secondary market get-in price is $40. The event happens on September 26. The current lineup includes:
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
