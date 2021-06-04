Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Live Events Next Month

WWE is getting closer to a return to live touring, announcing multiple dates last month, with shows announced until September at this point. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the ticket sales for several shows for July, including Money in the Bank.

The first show back, which will be Smackdown at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 16, is currently sold out. However, there is a caveat, in that around 36% of the 200 section (not including the usual blocked off TV section) was not up for sale. However that still means that about 10,500 tickets sold.

Money in the Bank on July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth was set up for 10,000 people and at this time, only 429 tickets are left. It will be a legitimate sellout, likely by the time WWE starts to promote the show.

The episode of RAW in Dallas on July 19 has sold 6,700 tickets so far.