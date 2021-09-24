Update on Ticket Sales For WWE Shows, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s live Smackdown in Philadelphia. That event is expected to have an audience of close to 10,000, almost double what AEW is expected to draw in the same city in a few weeks.

Tomorrow night’s house show in Hersey, PA is at 6,346 tickets out, which is considered a good number.

Monday’s RAW in Cincinnati is at 4,571 tickets out with barely 3,000 paid, which means that AEW outdrew them in that market. They ran Dynamite on September 8 with 6,500 paid.

Smackdown in San Jose on October 8 is at 3,838.

RAW in San Francisco on October 11 is at 2,049.

Smackdown in Ontario, CA on October 15 is at 5,453.

RAW in Sacramento on October 18 is at 5,483.