Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Smackdown in Madison Square Garden and Extreme Rules

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for a couple of WWE events.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden on September 10 currently has 9,301 tickets out and 6,800. While this is less than expected (and less than upcoming AEW shows in the area), it was noted that ticket prices for the event are higher. In addition to that, ticket sales are also being hurt by the fact that you have to show proof of vaccination to attend the show.

Meanwhile, WWE’s next PPV following Summerslam, Extreme Rules in Columbus, OH on September 26, has 5,299 tickets out with 3,500 paid.