Update on Ticket Sales For WWE Summerslam and Other Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for the next couple weeks worth of WWE events, including Summerslam on August 21 in Las Vegas. That event currently has 41,460 tickets out. With scalping becoming an issue, there are just under 6,000 tickets on the secondary market, which includes reselling on Ticketmaster. The get-in price has dropped all the way to $29.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Tulsa has sold 6,404 tickets. Tomorrow’s house show in Charlotte has sold 6,287 tickets. Sunday’s house show in Columbia, SC is at 4,961 and RAW on Monday in San Antonio has 6,516 tickets out.

Meanwhile, the episode of Smackdown on September 10 at Madison Square Garden is currently at 9,301 tickets out (6,800 paid) and Extreme Rules on September 26 in Columbus, OH has 5,929 tickets out (4,500 paid). The former has a $60 get-in price while the latter is at $50.