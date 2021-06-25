Update On Tickets Sales For Upcoming Episodes of AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, as the show will resume live touring next month.

Tomorrow night’s episode, which features Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, has sold around 950 with the limited setup. It was noted that next Wednesday’s episode (June 30) hasn’t sold as well, but that might change once they start promoting it as the last show of the Daily’s Place residency.

The July 7 episode in Miami has sold 2,600 tickets, not a huge increase from last week and not close to selling out. They previously sold out at 1,250 due to restrictions, then put more on sale weeks later. The capacity is closer to 4,664.

The July 14 episode in Cedar Rapids, TX has sold 4,150 seats with 287 left. It will likely sell out.

The July 28 episode in Charlotte, NC has sold over 3,900 tickets.