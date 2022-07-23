wrestling / News
Update On Unbooked Wrestler Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
July 23, 2022
Fighful Select reports that a wrestler who is currently not booked on the card for Death Before Dishonor is in the area for the show.
Former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods is reportedly set to be at the show, although it’s unknown in what capacity.
