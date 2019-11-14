Update on Universal Title Match For WWE Survivor Series (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the plan for WWE Survivor Series is to have The Fiend defend the Universal title against Daniel Bryan. This is a change from WWE’s original plans, which had Bray Wyatt defending against The Miz. There had even been a plan to shoot an angle on the November 1st Smackdown, before the talent was delayed in Saudi Arabia. Bryan, meanwhile, would have defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title and join the match with AJ Styles and Roderick Strong.

Wyatt recently attacked Bryan on an episode of Smackdown, which is expected to be the start of the feud. Survivor Series happens on November 24 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.