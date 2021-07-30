Update On Upcoming Taping Plans For AEW Programing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan for upcoming AEW tapings is still to hold ‘marathon’ live shows for the next several weeks. This past Wednesday’s taping in Charlotte was five hours and fifteen minutes, and included AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

The plan for most weeks will be one hour for Dark Elevation, two hours of Dynamite and one hour of Rampage, except on the weeks that Rampage is taped on Wednesday. The first Rampage taped on a Wednesday will be August 25 in Milwaukee (airing on August 27).

AEW Dark, meanwhile, will be taped most weeks from that point on from a studio location, which has yet to be named.