Update on Upcoming WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura won a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with a DQ win over the Usos. However, that match may not be happening as soon as you’d think. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the match may not happen at the Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday. The match is probably happening at Money in the Bank in Las Vegas on July 2 instead.

Of course, the initial plan for that show was for Riddle to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, but that has changed. The show was originally planned for Allegiant Stadium and then moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. With that, Reigns was also removed from the advertisement. While this doesn’t mean that Roman Reigns won’t be at the show, or won’t be defending his title, it seems the plan for that particular match is off.