Update on Venue for WWE Superstar Spectacle Filming Later This Month

– Sportskeeda has a new update on the recently announced WWE Superstar Spectacle. Per the latest update, the special is going to be filmed at the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field later this month, rather than the WWE Performance Center.

Additionally, WWE is reportedly planning on making WWE Superstar Spectacle an annual show. The special is slated to air on January 26 for India’s Republic Day. Raw and SmackDown Superstars are slated to take part in the event. The show will reportedly be filmed between January 20-22.