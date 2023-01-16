Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.

Meltzer added that while McMahon hasn’t appeared at a TV taping yet, he has since returned to the office, discussing matters not related to a potential sale of the company. There is also a feeling that McMahon will want to go on TV and will likely get a big reaction when that happens.