Update on Weather Forecasts for WWE SummerSlam 2022

– PWInsider has a weather update on the Nashville area heading into tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event. As previously reported, WWE has made plans in the event of weather or thunderstorms delaying or interrupting the event.

Earlier in the week, thunderstorms had been expected, but today’s weather forecast now only lists today’s weather as cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Additionally, while the current forecast does expect storms, they are not expected to start until 2:00 am local time tomorrow. So, it appears WWE will hopefully be able to avoid a storm tonight.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event will be held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.