Update On What Type of Injury Sasha Banks Suffered At Hell in a Cell

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks RAW 8-12-19

It was reported earlier this week that Sasha Banks was not cleared for action on RAW she suffered an injury at Hell in a Cell on Sunday. It was initially said that she had a back injury, but this was not the case. PWInsider reports that Banks actually had a tailbone injury, which is why she wasn’t cleared for competition. It’s unknown when she will be unable to return to action.

