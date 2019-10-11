wrestling / News
Update On What Type of Injury Sasha Banks Suffered At Hell in a Cell
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that Sasha Banks was not cleared for action on RAW she suffered an injury at Hell in a Cell on Sunday. It was initially said that she had a back injury, but this was not the case. PWInsider reports that Banks actually had a tailbone injury, which is why she wasn’t cleared for competition. It’s unknown when she will be unable to return to action.
More Trending Stories
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It
- Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Responds to Chris Jericho Insulting Her Father on AEW Dynamite
- Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years