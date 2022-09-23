wrestling / News

Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading