Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK
AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
