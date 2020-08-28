Update On When Foreign Talents Like Will Ospreay Could Return To NJPW

Earlier this month, we reported that NJPW was hoping that Will Ospreay would be back in time for the G1 Climax tournament, as he and other foreigners were kept out of Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They may get their wish. According to the WON, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that the country will allow foreigners who have residency in Japan to return next month.

This means that Ospreay, along with Bea Priestley and Juice Robinson, would be able to come back to work events. Priestley would likely be working STARDOM again while Ospreay and Robisnon could beef up the roster just in time for the G1 tournament. This year’s G1 Climax runs from September 19 until October 18. In order for the wrestlers to safely appear, they will have to arrive by September 5 and do two weeks of quarantine.