Update On When Jeff Hardy Will Wrestle Again For AEW

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that at this time, Jeff Hardy is not expected to have a match in AEW before the upcoming match at the Hardy Compound. Hardy returned last week after a ten-month absence due to being arrested for DUI. He had to complete rehab and maintain his sobriety before he would be allowed to return.

There were some outside of the company who learned he was coming back a couple of days before it happened.

