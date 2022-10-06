wrestling / News
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
October 6, 2022 | Posted by
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’
He left the company in August at the end of his excursion to return to DDT. However, it was always the plan for him to return soon.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals He Offered Bray Wyatt Contract for His New Startup Company
- Sammy Guevara, Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Involved In Backstage Fight, Andrade Sent Home
- Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument ‘Frustrated’ Several People in AEW
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her