wrestling / News

Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW

October 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’

He left the company in August at the end of his excursion to return to DDT. However, it was always the plan for him to return soon.

Konosuke Takeshita, Joseph Lee

