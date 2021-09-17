wrestling / News
Update on When Sami Zayn’s Contract Is Believed To Expire
September 17, 2021 | Posted by
There were conflicting reports last week about when Sami Zayn’s contract with WWE comes to an end. One source cited a TVA Sports interview in April 2019, which stated that Zayn had around two and a half years left on his deal, which would be this fall. However, another source denied this and said the deal is “not up in the fall.”
Author and historian Pat Laprade reported in Lutte.Quebec that Zayn signed a three-year deal in late May or early June of 2018. Because he’s had two shoulder surgeries, WWE extended it, possibly as long as nine-and-a-half months. If this is the case, Zayn’s deal won’t be up until March or April, assuming he doesn’t re-sign.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena On If He Would Ever Wrestle For Another Company, Recalls ECW One Night Stand 2006 Match
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction
- Renee Paquette Weighs In On CM Punk Going to AEW Over WWE, Podcast With Miesha Tate
- Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner