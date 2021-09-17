Update on When Sami Zayn’s Contract Is Believed To Expire

There were conflicting reports last week about when Sami Zayn’s contract with WWE comes to an end. One source cited a TVA Sports interview in April 2019, which stated that Zayn had around two and a half years left on his deal, which would be this fall. However, another source denied this and said the deal is “not up in the fall.”

Author and historian Pat Laprade reported in Lutte.Quebec that Zayn signed a three-year deal in late May or early June of 2018. Because he’s had two shoulder surgeries, WWE extended it, possibly as long as nine-and-a-half months. If this is the case, Zayn’s deal won’t be up until March or April, assuming he doesn’t re-sign.