wrestling / News

Update On When There Will Be Movement on MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW WWE Image Credit: MLW/WWE

Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE back in January, claiming that WWE interfered with MLW’s contractual relationship with Tubi and other business prospects.

PWInsider reports that there has been no movement on the lawsuit at this time. However, the US District Court of the Northern District of California will rule on WWE’s motion to dismiss on September 29.

