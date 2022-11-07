Update On When WWE Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia

A new report has details on when WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia will take place. PWInsider reports that the current plan is to have the next Saudi show in May of 2023, and that WWE is currently working on finalizing that date.

As reported earlier, an internal memo hyped the success of Crown Jewel as their most-viewed international PPV ever. Both WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are said to be “thrilled” about the show’s success.