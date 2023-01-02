Update On When WWE Will Start Using Its New Headquarters

CT Insider reports that WWE is set to open their new headquarters in Stamford during the first quarter of 2023. The new building is a 13-story office located at 707 Washington Blvd and covers around 400,000 square feet. It is believed to be starting the first phase of operations ‘towards the end of’ this quarter. The rest of the office and production space will open midway through the year.

WWE plans to move all employees to the new building this year, with over 800 working there once it is open. This means there will no longer be any employees at its current headquarters (1241 E Main St.) or its production center (88 Hamilton Ave). The current headquarters is not for sale but WWE said they would “entertain discussions with interested parties.”

The building previously belonged to UBS, a banking company, which left in 2016, and tobacco company Philip Morris International. Other previous occupants include professional-services firm KPMG and architecture firm Perkins Eastman.