Update On Where Cora Jade Has Been In WWE

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cora Jade has not appeared on NXT in months, with her last appearance on the January 24th episode. This has left fans to wonder where she might be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jade is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury that she suffered almost two months ago.

