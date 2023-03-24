wrestling / News
Update On Where Cora Jade Has Been In WWE
March 24, 2023
Cora Jade has not appeared on NXT in months, with her last appearance on the January 24th episode. This has left fans to wonder where she might be. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jade is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury that she suffered almost two months ago.
