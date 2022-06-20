wrestling / News

Update on Whether or Not Bryan Danielson Has Been Cleared To Wrestle Yet

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double Or Nothing Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had a brief update on whether or not Bryan Danielson has been cleared to wrestle for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. It has been rumored that Danielson will wrestle Zack Sabre Jr at the event, which Sabre recently alluded to in a promo.

According to Dave Meltzer, Danielson was not cleared as of last Wednesday. AEW has been pushing the match on commentary without actually announcing it, as Regal responded to Sabre’s promo.

