Update on Whether or Not Bryan Danielson Has Been Cleared To Wrestle Yet

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had a brief update on whether or not Bryan Danielson has been cleared to wrestle for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. It has been rumored that Danielson will wrestle Zack Sabre Jr at the event, which Sabre recently alluded to in a promo.

According to Dave Meltzer, Danielson was not cleared as of last Wednesday. AEW has been pushing the match on commentary without actually announcing it, as Regal responded to Sabre’s promo.