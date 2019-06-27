Update on Whether There’s Heat Between Performers Over AEW vs. WWE Rivalry

– While things are okay right now between performers in the snark back and forth over AEW vs. WWE, that may not last. Dave Meltzer took to Twitter to respond to a fan question asking if the back and forth barbs between talent had any real heat behind it, or if it is just lightheartedly putting over their brands.

As you can see in the post, Meltzer noted that there is no significant heat and is, at the moment, people just having fun. That said, he said that there is some small amount of bad feeling here and suggested, logically, that “it’ll get worse as time goes on.”

Meltzer’s comment comes amidst Will Ospreay’s feud online with Seth Rollins, and immediately after Kenny Omega took much less lighthearted shots at WWE for announcing that they would stream EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show head-to-head with AEW Fight For the Fallen. So it would seem that the “getting worse” part is already happening.