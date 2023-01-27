wrestling / News
Update On Which Women Will Not Be In Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and so far only seven women have been announced for the Rumble match itself. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on who will not be appearing in the match.
It was noted that as of the the middle of this week, Ronda Rousey will not be in the match. The belief is that WWE doesn’t want to “marginalize” er star power by putting her in the Rumble if she’s not going to win or be a focal point.
Similarly, Charlotte Flair is also not expected to be in the match, although she was rumored for it.
It was noted that NXT talent, especially the women, have been waiting to hear if anyone would be used for the Rumble. As of midweek, they haven’t heard anything yet.
