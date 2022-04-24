Update on Why AEW Pulled Talents From PWG Show on May 1

– As previously reported, several All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talents who were originally scheduled to work the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) Delivering the Goods event on May 1 have been announced as no longer working the event. They include JD Drake, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta. PWTorch had a report with some details on why certain talents were pulled.

This was reportedly the result of AEW moving a scheduled set of Dark tapings from April 30 to May 1. Talents who were working elsewhere beforehand had to withdraw from their other dates to be available for the AEW TV tapings.

Another indie promotion impacted by the Dark move was Black Label Pro, which is holding its Fancy Wrestling show on May 1 in Crown Point, Indiana. As previously noted, Daniel Garcia is still going to be working the PWG Delivering the Goods show against Bandido.