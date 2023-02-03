wrestling / News

Update On Why Keith Lee Has Been Absent From AEW TV

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks after being attacked by Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has only been gone from TV to sell having a cinder block crushed on his chest. He is set to be back soon to get revenge on Strickland.

