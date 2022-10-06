Update On Why Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Fight With Andrade el Idolo

As previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Andrade el Idolo reportedly had a fight backstage ahead of last night’s Dynamite. Andrade was sent home but Guevara was still allowed to appear on TV. This has caused a stir online, with some on social media wondering why Guevara wasn’t punished as well. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as another report from Fightful Select, Guevara was not punished because he did not throw a punch.

Both were reportedly warned by AEW management on Tuesday not to fight or they would be sent home. Of course, this all stemmed from an interview Andrade gave in which he had an issue with Guevara, which led to the two going back and forth on Twitter. Both men were spoken to after that and warned, with Andrade specifically being told he would not be fired if he got into a fight. They agreed and said there would be no problems.

Meltzer claimed he had five different accounts of what happened. Three were identical and a fourth was close to it. All four seem to suggest that Guevara didn’t throw a punch or even attempt to fight back after Andrade hit him. Both Meltzer and Alvarez said it was a ‘sucker punch’. One source said Andrade spun Guevara around, Guevara shoved him and then Andrade punched him. Another account sad Andrade waited in a hallway for Sammy, then hit two punches before it was broken up. Guevara didn’t have any marks on him when he appeared on that night’s Dynamite.

It’s believed that if Guevara threw the first punch or fought back in any way, he would have been pulled from the show.

There is no word on what AEW plans to do with Andrade, but he is under contract for several years. There are rumors he wants to go back to WWE, which is why he’s been acting out.