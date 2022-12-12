wrestling / News

Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite William Regal Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January.

PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new job in the company. While the details aren’t known, he will have a Vice President role in the company.

