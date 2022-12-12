wrestling / News
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January.
PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new job in the company. While the details aren’t known, he will have a Vice President role in the company.
More Trending Stories
- Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
- Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA
- Matt Hardy Says He’s In AEW Fight Forever, Recalls Being In First Game