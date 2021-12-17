Update On Windham Rotunda Possibly Signing With Another Wrestling Company

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Windham Rotunda, the former Bray Wyatt in WWE, is still no closer to signing with another wrestling company. He has been rumored for AEW or Impact Wrestling in the past, but he’s currently working on a film.

It was noted that he didn’t want to come back to wrestling “so soon” and may not be in a rush to do anything at this time. He had one of the top five or six contracts in WWE so unless he spent more money than he should have, he would have no financial issues that force him to rush back. At one point, AEW and Impact offered him a different amount of money than he was asking for.